Derby County have a ‘back up plan’ to Karamoko Dembele in the event they cannot snap him up this summer, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Rams are one of a number of sides keen on signing up Dembele, who spent last season on loan at Blackpool from French side Brest.

Dembele, 21, impressed with his performances for Blackpool and is now a man in demand this summer.

Derby are chasing Dembele, but they are not putting all their eggs in the basket of signing him.

The Rams have a ‘back up plan’ in case they cannot sign the former Celtic winger.

It is claimed the plan B player has experience of playing in the Championship and is left footed, but often plays on the right.

Dembele made 39 appearances in League One for Blackpool last term, scoring eight times and providing 13 assists.

His contract with French side Brest still has another two years left to run.