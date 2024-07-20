Derby County are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh on loan and are expecting to complete the deal next week, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

A product of the Crystal Palace academy, the 19-year-old midfielder made ten Premier League appearances last season for the Eagles.

The South London club are keen to loan him out and as many as four Championship clubs are interested in signing the teenager.

Derby County are also pushing to land Ozoh after getting promoted to the Championship from League One.

It has been claimed that the Rams are now leading the race to land the 19-year-old midfielder this summer.

Paul Warne has been pushing to land the teenager and it seems Derby are set to win the race.

Talks are ongoing between Derby and Palace and a deal is in the offing from Ozoh to move to Pride Park on loan.

The newly promoted Championship outfit are expected to complete the signing of the teenager next week.