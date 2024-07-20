Newcastle United and Everton target Arthur Melo has been left out of Juventus’ training camp in Germany due to the possibility of a transfer.

Arthur spent last term on loan at Fiorentina and shrugged off the injury worries which dominated his loan stint at Liverpool.

Despite his good form for La Viola, the Florence-based club did not want to keep him and Juventus are keen to offload him this summer.

Newcastle United and Everton have both been credited with keen interest in the Brazilian midfielder, who is making a move to the Premier League his priority.

Now Arthur has been left out of Juventus’ training camp in Germany.

And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, it is because there is a possible transfer looming.

Newcastle are expected to make more signings this summer to back Eddie Howe, while Everton’s transfer dealings will not be affected by the collapse of a potential takeover.

Whether either side are on the brink of a move for Arthur remains to be seen.

The Brazilian midfielder is keen for another crack at the Premier League after his forgettable spell at Liverpool in the 2022/23 campaign.