Manchester United have been warned that the takeover collapse will have no bearing on Everton’s asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants have failed with two offers for the 21-year-old centre-back, who is keen on the move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have already signed Leny Yoro and are still interested in signing one more centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

They have been unwilling to meet Everton’s £70m asking price but their hopes were rekindled on Friday when The Friedkin Group’s takeover of Everton collapsed.

There were suggestions that Everton could be forced to sell Branthwaite but the Toffees have cooled those suggestions.

Everton have warned Manchester United that their stance has not softened since the takeover collapse news emerged.

They are insistent that Branthwaite will not be sold unless their asking price is met this summer.

Everton are bullish about holding on to the young defender but Manchester United remain keen on him.