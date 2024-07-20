Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has challenged Amad Diallo to step up and become an important player for the Red Devils this season.

Amad scored in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Rangers in their pre-season friendly at Murrayfield earlier today.

The Ivory Coast winger had injuries last year and had to wait until the end of the season to make an impact for Manchester United on the pitch.

The attacker scored the injury-time winner in Manchester United’s win over Liverpool in the FA Cup run, which ended with them lifting the trophy at Wembley on the last day of the campaign.

Ten Hag stressed that Amad is no longer an inexperienced young player and challenged him to step up and be counted for Manchester United in the upcoming campaign.

The Dutchman said on MUTV: “We have to see Amad in a different way, he is not inexperienced any more.

“At the end of last season, he had a very good time in our first team.

“This has to be the year.”

Amad will look to further impress during the rest of the pre-season to make sure he is in the starting eleven on the opening day of the campaign next month.