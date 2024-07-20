Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has insisted his club are desperate to keep hold of Manchester United and Liverpool target Ferdi Kadioglu.

The 24-year-old left-back impressed for Turkey in the European Championship and he has been linked with a move away from Fenerbahce.

He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League where Manchester United and Liverpool are believed to be looking at him as a potential full-back option in the ongoing transfer window.

The defender has two years left on his Fenerbahce contract and Koc conceded that he is aware that several clubs are interested in getting their hands on Kadioglu this summer.

However, the Fenerbahce president insisted that the club are clear about wanting to hold on to the full-back beyond the end of the window.

Koc was quoted as saying by beIN Sports Turkey: “There are people who want Ferdi very much.

“We want Ferdi more; he has to stay.”

An unnamed Premier League club reportedly tabled a bid for the defender, which was rejected by Fenerbahce.

He has also been linked with Newcastle United.