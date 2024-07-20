Serie A giants Roma have tabled a fresh offer with Juventus for the signature of Leicester City target Matias Soule this summer.

Juventus are prepared to sell him to raise funds and Leicester and Roma are the ones pushing to sign him.

Leicester are claimed to be in the driving seat with their latest offer and they hope to be able to agree a deal for Soule next week.

Soule is clear about wanting to join Roma and is not that keen on moving to the Premier League this summer.

According to Italian sports broadcaster SportItalia, Roma have put in a new bid for the winger to further push for his transfer.

It has been claimed Roma tabled a new bid worth €28m in fixed fee with Juventus earlier today.

The add-ons attached to the offer are yet to filter through but Roma are getting closer to Juventus’ asking price.

Daniel De Rossi is pushing for Soule’s signature and Roma want to get the deal done for less than €35m.