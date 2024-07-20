Lazio have opened talks with Sunderland for the signature of Crystal Palace target Jobe Bellingham in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old midfielder was one of the shining lights for Sunderland in a disappointing last season in the Championship.

Crystal Palace tried to buy him last month, but Sunderland rejected their offer.

He has also been heavily linked with a move to Italy where several clubs have been chasing him.

Lazio have been regularly linked with a move for the midfielder and it seems they have made a concrete move to land Bellingham.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Lazio are now in negotiations with Sunderland to secure a deal for the teenage midfielder.

The Black Cats do not want to lose the player and are pushing hard to convince him to stay.

However, Lazio are trying to put pressure on Sunderland to sell the teenage midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

The Serie A giants have identified Bellingham as a top target and are pressing forward to land the midfielder ahead of the new season.

If Lazio do see a bid accepted, it remains to be seen whether that would bring Crystal Palace back to the table.