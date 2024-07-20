Leeds United are likely to announce the arrival of defender Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United as early as this evening, according to the Sheffield Star.

Bogle is set to complete his journey from Bramall Lane to Elland Road on a permanent deal this summer.

The defender underwent a medical at Leeds earlier today ahead of signing a long-term contract with the Whites.

Leeds have agreed to pay a fee which has been estimated at between £5m and £7m to Sheffield United for the capture of the right-back from their Championship rivals.

It has been claimed that a deal to bring him to Leeds is more or less done and dusted and is only waiting for the announcement.

Leeds could unveil their new signing as early as this evening if everything goes according to plan.

Following the sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds were in the market to bring in a new right-back this summer.

The arrival of Bogle from Sheffield United is set to sort out one of the priorities of the market for Leeds boss Daniel Farke.