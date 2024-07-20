Leeds United are paying more than has been suggested to land Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites have an agreement on a fee with Sheffield United for right-back Bogle and are giving him a medical today.

They are hoping to get the deal done and dusted so that Bogle can be at their training camp in Germany.

It has been claimed that Leeds will pay Sheffield United a fee of £5m for Bogle, but now it is suggested that the full total will likely be higher.

Leeds’ offer to Sheffield United is close to the £7m that the Blades wanted, when all the extras in the deal are taken into account.

While Sheffield United have lost a key man to promotion rivals, they will at least have the cushion of a substantial fee.

Leeds have been hunting a new right-back since Connor Roberts returned to Burnley following the end of his loan spell.

Bogle now slots into that position and will have the full benefit of a pre-season camp with his new club.