Liverpool linked winger Brajan Gruda would be open to a move to Brighton in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old winger is in demand this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

He is one of the wingers Liverpool have been keeping tabs on but Brighton are showing real interest in securing a deal to sign him.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Brighton have held direct talks with the player and his representatives.

The Seagulls have received positive vibes from the conversations they have had with the player and his camp.

It has been claimed that Gruda indicated a willingness to join the Premier League club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

With the winger seemingly open to a move, Brighton are likely to move towards starting negotiations with Mainz over a potential deal.

The Bundesliga club are not keen to lose Gruda this summer and are likely to fight hard to keep hold of him.