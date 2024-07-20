Manchester United are aiming to move quickly on finalising a deal for 16-year-old striker Chido Obi, who is keen on joining the Red Devils.

The teenage forward is set to leave Arsenal after rejecting an offer of a new contract from the Gunners.

He has attracted interest from clubs such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and even Newcastle United are interested in snapping him up and in touch with him.

However, Manchester United are leading the race after he visited the club’s training facilities this week.

The teenager is keen on joining the Red Devils and according to X account Academy Scoop, Manchester United are aiming to push through a move quickly.

Interest from other clubs is not as advanced and Manchester United are keen to take advantage of it.

With the player sold on the move, Manchester United are looking to finalise a deal to snap up the 16-year-old as soon as possible.

With 32 goals in 20 Under-18 Premier League appearances last season, the Dane is considered a monster talent and Arsenal are disappointed that he would be leaving the club.