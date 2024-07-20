Manchester United are unlikely to sign either Xavi Simons or Adrien Rabiot in the summer transfer window despite having clear admiration for them, according to the Daily Telegraph.

After the captures of Joshua Zirkzee and Xavi Simons, Manchester United are set to concentrate their efforts on getting a midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is believed to be the top target and the club have already thrashed out personal terms with the player.

Manchester United have also been linked with two other midfielders in PSG’s Simons and free agent Rabiot.

However, neither of the two midfielders is expected to end up at Old Trafford in the coming weeks of the transfer window.

Manchester United have admiration for both players with the club keeping tabs on Simons for several years.

The Premier League giants also spoke with Rabiot in 2022 and are said to be considering him as a low-cost option.

However, for the moment it seems unlikely that Manchester United will make a concrete move for either of the players.

It remains to be seen if the situation changes as the transfer window progresses.