Manchester United do not plan to sell Mason Mount, who is focused on doing well after an injury-plagued first season at Old Trafford, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder joined Manchester United from Chelsea last summer but struggled in his first season at the club.

An injury-riddled campaign meant the England midfielder only made 14 Premier League appearances for Manchester United last year.

There are suggestions that Manchester United are open to offers for Mount with a few Premier League clubs believed to be interested in him.

However, it has been claimed that Manchester United have no plans to offload the former Chelsea star, who Romano dubbed ‘unlucky’.

Mount has reported for pre-season training and is looking to build his fitness for the upcoming campaign.

The 25-year-old remain determined to succeed at Old Trafford and work under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Manchester United are not prepared to write off Mount after one season where the club felt he was unlucky with injuries.