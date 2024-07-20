Manchester United are still leading the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte despite other clubs getting involved in the chase.

The Premier League giants have shifted their focus on getting a midfielder after securing the signatures of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

Manchester United are looking at several midfield options but Ugarte is currently the top target for the club.

They have a deal in place over a contract with Ugarte who wants to move to Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United are still the favourites to sign the midfielder this summer.

Other clubs are also interested in getting their hands on the Uruguayan star in the ongoing window.

However, Manchester United have a clear edge in the race as they have done intensive legwork including convincing the player.

Manchester United are working on a deal with PSG who are believed to be pushing to get €70m from his sale.

The Red Devils are trying to bring down the price and are keen to sign him on a loan with a view to buy.