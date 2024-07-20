Newcastle United have also been in contact with Manchester United’s target, Chido Obi, as the race to land the Arsenal youngster has heated up, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old forward is set to leave the Arsenal academy despite having a contract offer on his table from the Gunners.

He was at Manchester United’s training facilities this week and was said to have been given a tour by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Steve McClaren.

The Red Devils are pushing to convince Obi to join their academy but several other clubs are chasing his signature.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are among the clubs who have been in touch with the forward and his camp.

The Magpies are pushing to land the highly-rated young striker and bolster their youth ranks.

However, Obi also has offers from clubs in Germany where Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in him.

The teenager scored 32 times in 20 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League for Arsenal last season.