Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is unlikely to be chased by West Ham United this summer due to worries about his injury record, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers are looking to add to their striking options and have been weighing up players both in the Premier League and abroad.

They have had Magpies hitman Wilson on the radar as a target, but now look to have made a decision on him.

Wilson has picked up an injury which means he will miss the start of the season, while he also has a record of injury niggles which is playing into the Hammers’ thoughts.

The club have concerns over whether the Newcastle striker would stay fit.

He made just 20 Premier League appearances for the Magpies over the course of last season, but nevertheless scored nine times.

Wilson will also turn 33 during next season, which is another concern for West Ham.

Newcastle would likely need a replacement for Wilson if he were to go, with the striker providing cover for Alexander Isak at St James’ Park.