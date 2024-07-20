Southampton supremo Rasmus Ankersen has issued a firm message to a club interested in snapping up one of Saints’ stars this summer.

Saints have been focused on bringing in players and landed Flynn Downes recently, while Brazilian left-sided star Welington was locked to a pre-contract agreement.

It has been suggested Welington will be loaned to Turkey, a country that Southampton striker Paul Onuachu played in last term.

Onuachu played for Trabzonspor, who have been engaged in consistent negotiations with Southampton to try to bring him back.

They have failed so far and Saints boss Russell Martin is welcoming the powerful striker back for pre-season.

Ankersen, casting a close eye over Southampton’s sister club in Turkey, Goztepe, has insisted that Trabzonspor must pay what Onuachu is worth.

“If Paul Onuachu is going to be sold, it needs to be done for the right price”, Ankersen said via Turkish daily Sabah.

“If you want to buy a Ferrari, you need to pay the Ferrari price.”

Southampton are looking for €10m for Onuachu, while Trabzonspor have offered €6m plus a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

The Turkish side have made several proposals to Southampton as they search for a deal which Saints find acceptable.