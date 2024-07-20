Southampton’s position on selling one of their stars as ‘turned into a chess game’, but the club they are talking to have alternatives.

Saints stepped up their preparations for the new Premier League season on Friday evening with a 7-1 win over Eastleigh.

Russell Martin, who recently added Flynn Downes to his squad, admitted post match that striker Paul Onuachu, who was on loan at Trabzonspor last season, will be reporting for pre-season duty.

It raised some eyebrows in Turkey as there had been suggestions that an agreement between Southampton and Trabzonspor was close.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, the transfer has now ‘turned into a chess game’, but Trabzonspor are adamant they have alternatives if needed.

The Turkish side want to sign Onuachu, but will not be held to ransom in transfer talks.

Onuachu has made clear his desire to return to Trabzonspor, where he was successful last season.

He has interest from other Turkish sides, including Southampton’s sister club Gozetpe, but wants to head back to Trabzonspor.