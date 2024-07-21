Arsenal are waiting for the green light from talks between Bologna and FC Basel over the sell-on clause for Riccardo Calafiori, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are desperate to land Calafiori, who shone for Italy at Euro 2024 earlier this summer, and have been locked in talks with Bologna.

Swiss giants Basel boast a whopping 50 per cent sell-on clause on Calafiori and Bologna have been keen to get the best deal.

A sell-on clause would also be in the agreement with Arsenal, while Bologna and Basel need to agree the payment terms on the 50 per cent which already exists.

The clubs were discussing the payment terms once again today.

Arsenal are now waiting for the green light as they look to push the capture of Calafiori over the line.

Calafiori, 22, made 38 appearances at Basel during his time on the books at St Jakob Park.

He only signed for Bologna last summer, but quickly showed he was able to handle the level and demands of Serie A.