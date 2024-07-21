Aston Villa are currently putting a player through his medical checks ahead of snapping him up on a big money deal.

The Villa Park side are ramping up their transfer business efforts as pre-season begins to take shape and ahead of a new campaign where they will be in the Champions League.

Boss Unai Emery lost Douglas Luiz to Juventus earlier this summer and has been keen for a key midfield addition.

Aston Villa have an agreement on a fee in place with Everton for midfielder Amadou Onana, who will cost an initial £45m, and fulfil Emery’s need.

Now Onana is in Birmingham and is currently being put through his medical checks by Aston Villa, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Once he comes through the tests without an issue he will be able to sign a contract with the Villa Park side.

Villa are expected to officially confirm the arrival of Onana on Monday.

Losing Onana will be a blow for Everton, but it will be cushioned by a big fee, which could grow further as an extra £5m have been agreed in the form of add-ons.