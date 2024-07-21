Atalanta have made a new offer for Liverpool target Matt O’Riley and the amount the Italians have put on the table to land the Celtic midfielder has emerged.

The Serie A club want to sign O’Riley and are keen to make sure they see off competitors for his signature.

Liverpool are the latest side credited with being keen on the Celtic man, but Atalanta are upping the ante and trying to get a deal done.

They have already had two bids rejected, but have now gone in with a third offer, according to Sky Italia.

The proposal now on the table for Celtic to consider for O’Riley is a fee of €17m.

It is €2m more than the previous offer that Celtic turned down for O’Riley.

O’Riley has already agreed the outlines of a five-year contract with Atalanta in the event they can agree a fee with Celtic for his services.

It remains to be seen if Celtic agree to Atalanta’s latest offer and, if they do, whether it pushes O’Riley’s other suitors, such as Arne Slot’s Liverpool, to also slap in a bid.

Juventus have also asked about O’Riley.