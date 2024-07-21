Birmingham City will miss out on one of their transfer targets, as he is set to join Sheffield United, according to the Star.

Blues boss Chris Davies is being backed in the transfer market this summer, just signing Iceland international Willum Thor Willumsson, and has been keen to land Peterborough United’s Harrison Burrows.

Burrows has been widely expected to move on from the London Road side this summer as he is in the last year of his Posh contract.

Several clubs have been chasing the left-back though and Birmingham are poised to lose out as Burrows is Sheffield United bound.

The Blades, who lost Jayden Bogle to Leeds United on Saturday, have a deal in place with Peterborough now for Burrows.

The defender will be put through his medical paces by Sheffield United next week.

Chris Wilder may be keen to proceed quickly on the transfer to ward off any threat of a late hijack attempt.

Preston North End are also amongst the clubs to have been keen on landing Burrows this summer.