Blackburn Rovers are still struggling to get out of contract Leeds United defender Liam Cooper on the terms they are offering, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The experienced centre-back has a contract offer on the table at Elland Road, but he has not signed it yet.

Blackburn would like to scoop Cooper up, however they are keen to hand him just a one-year contract to do so.

The Leeds man would like a longer deal and it has been scuppering negotiations.

The situation has not changed and Blackburn are still struggling to land the Scotland international defender.

If they cannot get a swoop for Cooper over the line then they could look at another free agent in the shape of Danny Batth.

Rovers boss John Eustace wants experience in the heart of his defence for the upcoming season.

Leeds have already lost an out of contract player then made an offer to this summer, with Jamie Shackleton snubbing fresh terms to head for Sheffield United.