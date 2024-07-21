Tonbridge Angels manager Jay Saunders believes that though Portsmouth loanee Toby Steward will have big shoes to fill, the 19-year-old is someone who can kick on and prove to be a big asset.

After spending last season away at Gosport Borough, the young goalkeeper has been sent out on loan to the National League South club in search of more first-team action.

At Tonbridge Angels, the teenager will have the job of replacing Jonathan Henly, who left the club upon the expiration of his contract.

Expressing his delight at having managed to get the deal over the line, the Tonbridge Angels manager warned Steward that he will have big shoes to fill but remains confident in the Portsmouth goalkeeper’s ability.

“Delighted to get Toby into the building, the signing has been agreed a long time”, Saunders told his club’s official website.

“Portsmouth have been fantastic to deal with and we are really pleased to have him for the season.

“He has obviously big gloves to fill replacing Jonny but he is someone, that after a great season at Gosport last year, can kick on with us and will be a great asset to the club moving forward.

“He is a ‘keeper with a big future in the game’.”

Though he is yet to make his senior debut for Portsmouth, Steward made it to the bench on a few occasions under John Mousinho.