Brighton & Hove Albion have held positive talks about signing West Ham United target Diego Gomez from Inter Miami, according to Sky Sports News.

Gomez, a Paraguay international, has caught the eye with his performances in the MLS with Inter Miami and is considered to be a bright prospect.

West Ham have been showing keen interest in the 21-year-old, but it is Brighton who are pushing forward to get a deal done.

The Seagulls have spoken about a £12m deal for the midfielder and talks have been positive.

However, no deal has been done and none is likely to be done until the end of Gomez’s involvement in the Olympic Games for Paraguay.

Gomez has made 12 appearances in the MLS for Inter Miami in the current campaign, scoring three goals and providing three assists for his team-mates.

He missed a chunk of action due to an ankle injury, but scored and assisted on his return against Toronto earlier this month.

Gomez will have the chance to put himself even more on the map through his performances at the Olympic Games.