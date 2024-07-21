Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor are aiming to wrap up the capture of Watford defender Wesley Hoedt in the next few days.

Trabzonspor finished third in the Super Lig last season and are recruiting heavily this summer, with John Lundstram and Borna Barisic both being added from Rangers.

The Turkish side want to strengthen their squad further and have been working on landing Watford man Hoedt.

They recently made an offer for the 30-year-old and are now looking to wrap the signing up within the next few days, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

Hoedt, who is into the final year of his contract at Vicarage Road, made 44 appearances in the Championship for Watford last term.

He did enough to catch Trabzonspor’s eye and the Turkish club want him.

Hoedt, it is claimed, has already said yes to the proposal that Trabzonspor have put on the table for him.

He has played his football in England, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium and Spain, and could soon be set to add Turkey to that list.