Greek giants Panathinaikos have made ‘significant progress’ during talks with Manchester United to sign Facundo Pellistri.

The Uruguayan winger spent the second half of last term away from Old Trafford on loan in Spain with Granada.

Pellistri played regularly in La Liga, turning out in 15 games for Granada and contributing with two goals and two assists.

He could be on the move again this summer, with his opportunities looking limited if he remains with Manchester United.

Panathinaikos are amongst his suitors and the Athens-based side want to take Pellistri to Greece.

Talks have been held and, according to Greek outlet Sportime, ‘significant progress’ has been made during discussions with Manchester United.

What the outline of a deal to take Pellistri to Greece could look like remains unclear.

The 22-year-old is inside the final year of his contract at Manchester United, but the Red Devils have an option to extend it by a further year.