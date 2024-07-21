Everton and Leicester City are monitoring the situation of a Brazilian midfielder who is expected to be on the move this summer.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees and Steve Cooper’s Foxes are both doing business in Italy this summer, with Everton set to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli and Leicester having already signed Caleb Okoli from Atalanta.

They could do further business in Serie A yet as both clubs are admirers of Juventus’ Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo.

Arthur is a player Juventus are working to move on this summer following his loan stint at Fiorentina last term.

Everton have been linked with Arthur, but have made no move yet, and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, along with Leicester, they are monitoring the Brazilian’s situation.

Newly promoted Serie A side Como have been testing the waters for Arthur, but his high salary is an issue.

Arthur takes home €4.5m plus bonuses per year at Juventus.

The Brazilian midfielder is suggested to want another crack at the Premier League after an injury affected loan spell at Liverpool in the 2022/23 season.

When and if Everton or Leicester will firm up their interest to hand Arthur what he desires remains to be seen.