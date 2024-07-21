Hull City have made the best wage offer for Watford and QPR target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but Southampton are also in the chase, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rak-Sakyi has been expected to be loaned out by Crystal Palace for the new season and is to be given permission to speak to interested sides.

The winger has serious interest from the Championship where Hull, QPR, Watford, Sheffield United and even Stoke City have been linked with him.

Matters have been complicated by Southampton making a bid to sign Rak-Sakyi on a permanent basis and a deal could happen at the right price, even with Palace not keen to sell.

If it does come down to a loan move to the Championship though, Hull have made the best wage offer.

The Tigers have operated shrewdly in the loan market of late and landed Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton from Liverpool last season.

A move to Hull may be seen as a smart switch in terms of development for Rak-Sakyi.

With no move sealed yet though and a whole host of clubs chasing the Crystal Palace man, it remains to be seen where he ends up.