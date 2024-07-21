Crystal Palace out on loan star Owen Goodman has described himself as a goalkeeper who can pull off saves others cannot after signing on loan for AFC Wimbledon.

After spending last season on loan in League Two with Colchester United, the 20-year-old secured his second spell away, this time joining a club from the same division.

Describing his feelings after sealing the move, Goodman insisted that he had heard nothing but good things about the club, who also have a quality goalkeeping coach in the form of Ashley Bayes.

On his aspirations from the spell, the goalkeeper told AFC Wimbledon’s website: “I’ve seen a lot of keepers come here and do well in the past, so that’s what I’m aspiring to.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive things about the club.

“Bayzo is a character with an abundance of energy that is really going to drive me on to achieve great things.”

Goodman believes that as a goalkeeper he can pull off saves that others cannot and that is going to be his advantage at Plough Lane.

“I feel that I’m a goalkeeper that can pull off saves that others can’t make.

“I played 40-odd games in this league last season, so I feel excited for what the future holds for me with Wimbledon.

“The fans really get behind the team, it creates a terrifying atmosphere for the opposition.”

At the club, Goodman will fight with Lewis Ward for a position between the sticks.

Crystal Palace will be keeping a close eye on how Goodman does throughout his time at the League Two outfit.