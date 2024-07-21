Everton’s hopes of landing attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli could be at risk as the player ‘doesn’t seem convinced’ about the switch.

Sean Dyche’s side have been working to bring in the Danish attack-minded player, with talks held with Napoli.

An agreement in now in place with the Serie A side, which will see Everton take Lindstrom to Goodison Park on loan with an option to buy.

The Premier League side have now been working to finalise talks with Lindstrom and push to get the deal over the line.

However, there may be an issue.

Lindstrom ‘doesn’t seem convinced’ about joining Everton from Napoli, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

What his concerns are about a move to Merseyside and why he may have doubts about it are unclear.

Everton will be keen to sell the project at the club to Lindstrom and the falling apart of a takeover may be something he has noted.

However, they remain well funded in the short term despite the collapse of a proposed takeover by Roma owner Dan Friedkin.