Everton are working to finalise the capture of attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli.

Despite a proposed takeover by Roma owner Dan Friedkin falling through, Everton are pushing ahead with their transfer activities.

The takeover collapse is not expected to affect Everton’s transfer business this summer.

The Toffees have been working on signing Lindstrom on loan from Napoli to boost Sean Dyche’s options in midfield and an agreement has been reached with the Italian side.

Now the final details of the deal are being finalised with Lindstrom, according to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.

Once Everton iron out all the details with the Danish attacking midfielder they will be looking to push the swoop over the line.

Lindstrom made 22 appearances in Serie A for Napoli last season and struggled to impress.

He had more success at previous club Eintracht Frankfurt where he won the Europa League in the 2021/22 campaign, featuring for 70 minutes in the final against Rangers.