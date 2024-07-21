Leeds United new boy Jayden Bogle is set to arrive at the Whites’ pre-season training camp in Germany this evening.

Bogle finalised his move to Leeds from Sheffield United on Saturday after passing a medical and putting pen to paper to a four-year deal.

Leeds have already jetted out to Germany for a training camp under the watchful eye of boss Daniel Farke.

Farke began putting the squad through their paces on Sunday morning, but Bogle was not part of the group.

Bogle will instead arrive on Sunday evening, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, and then start training with his new team-mates on Monday morning.

The right-back will be looking to impress Farke from the off as he makes his case to be Leeds’ regular right-back in the new season.

Bogle played in the Premier League for Sheffield United last term.

He will be looking to help Leeds get back up to the top flight this term after the Whites lost in the playoff final last season.