Marseille are set to land Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and they are paying just an initial £11.3m for him.

Roberto De Zerbi has zeroed in on the Denmark international as someone to take to the Stade Velodrome this summer and Spurs have been ready to offload him.

Hojbjerg has moved into the final year of his deal and came close to leaving Tottenham in previous transfer windows.

The amount that Tottenham will bank from the deal has emerged and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, it will be an initial £11.3m.

Add-ons have been included into the deal, but it remains to be seen just how much they are worth and, crucially, how easily achievable they are.

Hojbjerg has been of interest to several sides this summer, but it is Marseille who are winning the race.

The 28-year-old turned out in 36 of Spurs’ 38 Premier League games last season, being booked four times.

He was most recently in action at Euro 2024, where he featured in all Denmark’s four games in the tournament in Germany.