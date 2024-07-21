Uli Hoeness insists that Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was very keen on taking over at Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich engaged in a very public and lengthy search for a new coach in earlier this summer before eventually appointing former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.

They were keen on Glasner, who took over at Crystal Palace earlier this year, but the Austrian did not go to the Allianz Arena.

Hoeness insists that Glasner was keen to answer the Bayern Munich call, but Palace refused to let him go and there was little the Bavarians could do.

“We spoke with Glasner, who we also liked”, he was quoted as saying by Sky Deutschland.

“He was very keen on joining FC Bayern, absolutely keen.

“But his club did not release him, and FC Bayern is not all-powerful either.”

The jury is out on how Kompany, whose Burnley side were relegated from the Premier League last season, with fare in the Bundesliga at Bayern Munich.

If the Belgian flops, the Bavarians could once again try for Glasner as they try to wrestle back the crown from Bayer Leverkusen.