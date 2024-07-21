Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s move from Tottenham Hotspur to Marseille will be a loan initially, according to football.london.

Spurs have agreed a deal with Marseille for the Danish midfielder to move to the Stade Velodrome and the details are being wrapped up.

There have been contrary reports over the fee involved, but it appears that Spurs will have to wait a year for any fee to kick in.

Hojbjerg is to join Marseille on a loan deal, but the deal will include an obligation to buy.

As such, the 28-year-old midfielder’s exit from Tottenham will effectively be permanent, but just deferred for a year.

It remains unclear exactly how much Spurs will earn by way of a transfer fee and whether there will be a payment to cover the year-long loan.

Hojbjerg’s time at Tottenham however is coming to an end.

He has been keen to move on from Tottenham and almost departed the club in prior transfer windows.

Hojbjerg will play under Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille.