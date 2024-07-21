NEC Nijmegen coach Rogier Meijer had admitted that a Rangers star his club tried to sign has ‘made a different choice’, with a deal not on the cards.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has been open about the club’s need to sell players this summer in order to strengthen further.

Trabzonspor have been trying to sign Rangers captain James Tavenier and the Gers would sell for the right price.

The Ibrox outfit would also cash in on striker Sam Lammers, who spent the second half of last season on loan at FC Utrecht, but is not in Clement’s plans and is with the reserves.

NEC, who have need of a striker, recently tried to pull off a deal for Lammers, but failed.

Coach Meijer is disappointed, but admits that the Rangers hitman has made a different choice; it remains to be seen what that choice will be.

“I would really like to have Sam, but I don’t think he will come to NEC”, Meijder told Dutch daily De Gelderlander.

“We have spoken to him, but he has made a different choice.”

Lammers’ wage demands are expected to be a problem for Dutch sides looking to sign him this summer.

Selling Lammers would help Clement go back into the market.