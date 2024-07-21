Roma continue to be confident that Leicester City target Matias Soule only wants to move to Rome.

Juventus are ready to cash in on the winger and Leicester have put a bid in with the hopes of closing the deal over the coming days.

However, Roma are also in the mix for Soule and they have made an offer which is the same as Leicester’s.

Roma also have an agreement in place with Soule on a five-year contract and, according to Italian outlet Il Romanista, are confident the winger wants to join them.

Soule would prefer to stay in Serie A with Roma instead of moving to the Premier League with Leicester.

Roma feel they are in a strong position, but may have to do more on their offer to Juventus to get the deal over the line.

The Giallorossi could offer Juventus a sell-on clause in the deal, meaning they could earn more money from Soule in the future.

Soule scored eleven times in Serie A last season while on loan at Frosinone and faced Roma twice in the league.