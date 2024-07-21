Newcastle United and Aston Villa target Dean Huijsen is closing in on a move away from Juventus in the ongoing transfer window.

The young defender impressed during his loan spell at Roma last season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus.

The Serie A giants are prepared to cash in as they need to raise funds to bring in more reinforcements in the ongoing window.

Newcastle, enquired about him and were tipped as not being able to be ruled out as a destination for Huijsen this summer, while Aston Villa asked about his situation earlier this month.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Huijsen is now on his way out of Juventus with a few clubs keen to sign him.

Two German clubs in VfB Stuttgart and Wolfsburg are pushing to land the young centre-back at this stage of the window.

Juventus are prepared to sell him and they are keen to bag somewhere around €20m from his sale this summer.

His suitors are holding talks with Juventus and a deal could be finalised for his departure in the coming days and weeks.