Sunderland have not yet offered enough money for one of their targets and the club’s coach has described the situation as ‘delicate’.

The Black Cats are in the market for an experienced striker and new coach Regis Le Bris has found his man in his homeland.

Sunderland are fishing in France’s second tier, where they are trying to bring in the top scorer in the league last term.

Alexandre Mendy found the back of the net 22 times in 37 outings in Ligue 2 last term for Caen, but the northern France club are prepared to let him move on for the right price.

The 30-year-old has interest from Saudi Arabia and Sunderland, and he prefers the Black Cats.

For Caen coach Nicolas Seube, the situation is ‘delicate’ and the offers from Sunderland and Saudi Arabia are ‘not yet at the level’ needed.

“The situation is a little delicate”, Seube said via Actu.fr.

“There are some real offers, but they are not yet at the level the club is hoping for.

“The stakes are economic. It could take a long time and be a hassle for everyone, the coaching staff, the players and the club as a whole.”

Mendy is currently training alone in Normandy and has not travelled with Caen to their pre-season camp in Switzerland.

If no deal is done by the time the club return, Seube could look at reintegrating him into the squad.