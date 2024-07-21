Sligo Rovers boss John Russell has described Arsenal loan star Jack Henry-Francis as a “tenacious midfielder” who he believes, plays his game with real energy and aggression.

The 20-year-old has moved out on his first spell away from Arsenal, joining the Ireland Premier Division side on loan for the 2024 Irish season.

The young midfielder has been a regular for Arsenal’s Under-18 and Under-23 sides but will now get a taste of first-team action under Russell, who has high expectations of him.

Describing the 20-year-old as a player, Russell insisted that Henry-Francis can bring real energy and aggression to his team.

With the ultimate aim being to add real quality to the squad, the manager is confident that Henry-Francis will add to that profile.

“I am delighted to bring Jack to the Showgrounds”, the manager told his club’s official website.

“He is a tenacious midfielder who plays the game with real energy and aggression.

“It’s important now that we continue to add real quality to the group and Jack fits that profile.

“We are all excited to get to work with him and I know he’s looking forward to making an impact between now and the end of the season.”

Born in Ireland, the midfielder has represented his country at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

He played 18 games for the Gunners’ Under-23 team last season, making seven goal contributions.