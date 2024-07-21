One of West Ham United’s in demand stars will not be making his way to replace Leny Yoro as his salary demands are far above the club’s budget.

The Hammers are engaging heavily in the transfer market and are looking at a host of targets, including Kyle Walker-Peters, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo and Fikayo Tomori.

Defensive improvement is key for West Ham, especially in central defence, and they are fully prepared to sell Nayef Aguerd.

It has been suggested that French side Lille, who have just sold Yoro to Manchester United, want Aguerd to fill the void.

That talk though is wide of the mark as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aguerd’s salary demands are far above what Lille can offer.

He is also not short of options, with a host of sides looking at potentially signing him, a group which has now been swelled by the inclusion of Atletico Madrid.

It is suggested that West Ham want to bring in €20m from selling Aguerd.

They recently tried to insert him into a deal for Todibo, but the centre-back prefers a move to Juventus.