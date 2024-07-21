West Ham United are not expected to be able to meet AC Milan’s asking price for Fikayo Tomori, despite being interested in the Rossoneri star.

The Hammers splashed the cash to land Max Kilman from Wolves earlier this summer, but they remain keen to add another centre-back.

An agreement was reached with Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo, however the Hammers’ hopes have been all but scuppered by his desire to join Juventus.

A move to sign AC Milan defender Tomori is being explored as an option, but the Rossoneri are not inclined to sell.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan value him at between €40m and €45m which, it is suggested, West Ham are unlikely to be able to meet.

The Hammers spent €47m to sign Kilman from Wolves and, as well as wanting another centre-back, have other positions to address too.

Committing another huge transfer fee to a centre-back might likely not be something West Ham can do now.

They may though bring in cash from selling players and West Ham want €20m for defender Nayef Aguerd, who is available to leave the London Stadium.