West Ham United are unlikely to be able to sign a player they have been targeting as he has now told his current club he is happy to stay, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Hammers are working on a number of possible targets as they seek to make multiple additions across several positions for Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

Strengthening midfield has not been as much of a priority as other positions, but it is still something West Ham could do.

They recently held talks regarding a move for former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, who is on the books at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

An offer was then made, with Kante keen to move back to Europe, but the £15m proposal was knocked back.

Now, Kante has told Al-Ittihad that he is happy to stay on at the club.

That further removes any pressure for the Saudi Pro League side to sell and they are keen to keep hold of Kante into next season.

Whether the situation may change, with several weeks still remaining in the transfer window, is unclear, but for now Kante has signalled his happiness to stay on at Al-Ittihad.