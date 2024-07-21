Wolves and Nottingham Forest target Che Adams is now ‘one step away’ from signing a deal with Italian side Torino.

Adams is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Southampton, who he helped to win promotion to the Premier League last term.

Available on a free transfer, Adams has been an attractive proposition for a host of clubs and Wolves and Nottingham Forest have both shown interest in him.

However, Adams and his agent have been in Italy in recent days, assessing their options in the country, amid Torino making a big push for him.

Torino recently improved their offer to Adams and talks between the two parties look like ending in a deal.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Adams now has an agreement on a contract running until 2027 with Torino.

Now Adams is just ‘one step away’ from a switch to the Serie A side.

Adams scored 15 goals in Southampton’s Championship campaign last season, while he also struck twice in the FA Cup.

He has never played his club football outside England.