Arsenal’s bid to bring in defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna is ‘proceeding well’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to get his hands on the Italy centre-back, who again proved his quality at Euro 2024 with the Azzurri.

A fee has been thrashed out with Bologna for Calafiori, but there have been complications arising to the fact that the defender’s former club FC Basel are to be owed 50 per cent of the fee.

Bologna have been holding talks with Basel to agree on the payment structure and try to iron out the details for the move to proceed.

Documents are now being prepared, with Bologna and Basel set to come to an agreement on the payment terms.

And Arsenal’s push to sign Calafiori is ‘proceeding well’.

Arteta will be keen to have the transfer wrapped up as quickly as possible so that Calafiori can get as much of pre-season with Arsenal as possible.

Several Italian clubs have also been keen on signing Calafiori, but the defender has been clear about his desire to join Arsenal this summer.