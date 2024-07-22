Cesc Fabregas, the manager of newly promoted Serie A side Como, has personally called Everton and Leicester City transfer target Arthur Melo to convince him about a move to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

The Brazilian spent last season on loan at Fiorentina and played a key role in helping Vincenzo Italiano’s team reach the final of the Europa Conference League.

He also played 33 of Fiorentina’s 38 league games, contributing with six goals.

Back at his parent club Juventus now, Arthur is waiting for clarity on his future amidst interest from multiple clubs.

There is interest from England where he spent the 2022/23 season with Liverpool.

Everton and Leicester City are two clubs who are interested in bringing Arthur to the Premier League, but they face competition from Fabregas’ Como.

In fact, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Como’s Spanish manager called Arthur to explain his plans to make him a key player in midfield next season.

However, the Brazilian remains unconvinced by the idea of moving to Como as he is suggested to be more intrigued by the possibility of landing at Everton or Leicester.

Arthur’s salary has been tipped to be a possible problem for Como, while the Brazilian is also keen for another crack in the Premier League after struggling at Liverpool.

His entourage are working on solutions, with Como not a priority, and he could have other options in the Premier League.