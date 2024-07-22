Tottenham Hotspur have received an enquiry about the availability of one of their attacking players and have indicated a valuation, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to add to his attacking options in the coming weeks, despite keeping hold of Timo Werner, and Tottenham have been linked with a host of players.

The need could become more pressing if Napoli land Dejan Kulusevski and they are keen.

The Swede has established himself as a key player at Tottenham since his arrival and was an important part of the team under Postecoglou last season.

Postecoglou has not been planning to sell the Swede this summer but the former Juventus man is attracting interest from Italy.

Napoli are interested in taking the winger back to Italy in the ongoing summer transfer window, with Antonio Conte a huge fan.

According to Italian journalist Valter De Maggio, the Serie A giants have made enquiries into the possibility of signing him.

Napoli have asked about the conditions of a potential deal for Kulusevski this summer.

It has been claimed that Tottenham would be prepared to sell if they receive a fee of €45m from his departure.

Napoli are not prepared to spend such figures and will wait to see whether the price comes down in the coming weeks.

If Tottenham sign more attackers, Napoli will hope they might want less for Kulusevski.