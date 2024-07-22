Blackburn Rovers have made no more progress in their bid to sign Leeds United defender Liam Cooper, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scotland international centre-back is out of contract at Leeds this summer, but the Whites have put an offer of fresh terms on the table for him.

Cooper has interest from elsewhere and remains available to move as a free agent if he wishes.

Blackburn are keen for experience in their backline and have offered Cooper a 12-month deal.

Cooper wants a further year to be added on and there is no agreement in place between Blackburn and the player.

There has been no progress from Blackburn on the deal and it remains to be seen if they will ultimately be able to land Cooper or not.

The defender has been a key man at Leeds in recent years and has been hailed for his leadership abilities.

Cooper is keen to make sure if he does move from Elland Road then it is not just to the right club, but also on the right terms.